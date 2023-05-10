La Cueva baseball rolls into state tourney

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cueva baseball is on a 13-game win streak entering the state tournament and their first game against a district foe Thursday.

The La Cueva Bears play Sandia in the quarterfinals this Thursday. The Bears have a total team effort approach. They’ve gotten better throughout the season with a pitching staff that has depth.

“We don’t have a clear-cut number one on the mound. We got some guys that we feel very comfortable with any one of them going out there. Then, offensively, it’s picked us up on certain days where the pitching hasn’t been quite what we expected so it’s just kind of been a different group of kids every time out,” Coach Gerard Pineda said.