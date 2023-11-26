La Cueva takes down defending champs Cleveland for 6A state football title, 35-14

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 6A state football rematch from last year’s title game, La Cueva Bears and the Cleveland Storm met again on the gridiron.

The Cleveland Storm are known for their amazing defense. The Bears are known for their unstoppable offense.

It all came down Saturday, where the Bears showed up on both ends of the ball to catch the State Championship title.

