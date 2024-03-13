Lobo fans welcome basketball team to Las Vegas

The UNM Lobos aren't going to Vegas alone. We talked to some loyal fans about what they're up to in the Sin City and weighed their odds.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico men’s basketball arrived Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the Mountain West Tournament.

The Lobos open the tournament Wednesday. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. MT against Air Force on the Mountain West Network.

Lobo fans awaited the team’s arrival at the airport. They’re ready for some Mountain West hoops, as we found out in the video above.