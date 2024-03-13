Lobo Insider: Richard Pitino talks Lobo offense

A strong identity for the Lobos on the basketball court this year has been their defense.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – A strong identity for the Lobos on the basketball court this year has been their defense. Coupled with their defensive strengths, their offense has also been clicking in different ways compared to last year’s Lobo team.

Lobo Insider Lee Faria sat down with head coach of New Mexico basketball, Richard Pitino, to talk more on their offense.

Tipoff against Air Force is on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network.