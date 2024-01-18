Lobo men’s basketball win against Utah State Aggies, 99-86

The New Mexico Lobos won against Utah State Aggies Tuesday at The Pit. This comes after their 18 point win against San Diego State.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Lobos won against Utah State Aggies Tuesday at The Pit. This comes after their 18 point win against San Diego State.

The Lobos opened on a 5-0 run, but Nelly Junior Joseph and JT Toppin scored inside early, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

In the end, the Lobos beat the Aggies, 99-86.

Watch the video above for more game highlights from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.