Lobo men’s basketball win against Utah State Aggies, 99-86
The New Mexico Lobos won against Utah State Aggies Tuesday at The Pit. This comes after their 18 point win against San Diego State.
The Lobos opened on a 5-0 run, but Nelly Junior Joseph and JT Toppin scored inside early, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
In the end, the Lobos beat the Aggies, 99-86.
