Lobo men’s basketball takes on Nevada

RENO, Nev. – New Mexico men’s basketball starts a tough road trip this week against Nevada on Tuesday night before traveling to San Diego State on Friday.

The Lobos blew out the Wolf Pack by 34-points in late January at The Pit. New Mexico also shutdown Nevada’s offense not allowing a single Wolf Pack player to score in double figures.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Lobos are coming off of a three-point loss to UNLV at The Pit while Nevada is riding some momentum. The Wolf Pack won back-to-back games against then-ranked teams San Diego State and Utah State last week for the first time in school history.

The Mountain West is becoming more competitive each day with a tight race in the conference standings. The top seven teams in the league could all make a case for the Mountain West Title with a month to go in the season.

Mountain West Basketball Standings, Feb. 13:

1.Utah State, 8-3

2.Colorado State, 7-4

2. New Mexico, 7-4

2. San Diego State, 7-4

2. Boise State, 7-4

3.Nevada, 6-4

3.UNLV, 6-4

4. Wyoming, 5-5

5. Fresno State, 4-7

6. Air Force, 1-10

7. San Jose State, 1-10

Colorado State visits San Diego State on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. followed by New Mexico at Nevada at 9:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.