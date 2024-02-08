Lobo women suffer a loss on the road in San Diego

The Lobo women's basketball team suffered a loss on the road. They were knocked off by San Diego State 60-53 Wednesday. The Lobos had the lead going into the fourth quarter and then got outscored.

Lobo Insider Lee Faria shares highlights in the video above.