Lobos lose gridiron dogfight with Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo football entered Saturday with a hard dogfight on their hands at Air Force’s Falcon Stadium. The Lobos hadn’t won there since October 21, 2000, and hadn’t won a game at all since September 17.

Sadly, both streaks continued as Falcons made it 14-0 in the first quarter, then backed it up with two touchdowns in the third quarter and one more in the fourth quarter.

The Lobos could only answer with one field goal, making the final score 35-3.

The Lobos’ next game is Friday night at University Stadium against San Diego State.