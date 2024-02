The Lobos took on the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, aka the Dome of Doom. But the doom was on the home team.

The Lobos go on to win 91-73. They will get UNLV on Saturday in The Pit.

Watch the video above for more game highlights from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.