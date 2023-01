ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Volcano Vista grad and Norte Dame alum Brianna Martinez was selected in the second round of the NWSL draft by Racing Louisville FC.

Volcano Vista grad and Norte Dame alum Brianna Martinez selected in NWSL draft by Racing Louisville FC@KOB4 @NMGameDay @NWSL @VVHSHawks https://t.co/sGhI4EYJsz — Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) January 13, 2023

UNM women’s soccer alum Jadyn Edwards was also selected, in the third round of the NWSL draft. She led UNM to three Mountain West titles.