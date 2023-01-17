Martinez, Edwards talk historic NWSL draft for New Mexico soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In a matter of hours Albuquerque native Brianna Martinez and former Lobo Jadyn Edwards made history at the NWSL draft.

Martinez was selected in the second round by racing Louisville FC, becoming the first New Mexico native to be drafted.

In the third round Louisville drafted Edwards, making her the first Lobo to be taken in the NWSL draft.

Two players with New Mexico ties will start their pro careers on the same team.