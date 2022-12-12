Metro HS volleyball players honored

Brandon Ortega | KOB

High School Volleyball Metro awards presented by Marty Saiz’s State Farm Agency

Senior Student-Athlete of the Year

Sophia Houlihan

Albuquerque High School

5A Player of the Year

Ella Sanders                    

La Cueva High School

4A Player of the Year

Tristen Lujan 

Albuquerque Academy

3A-2A-1A  Player of the Year

Sylvia Gedman 

Laguna-Acoma High School

5A Coach of the Year

Steven Archibeque                   

La Cueva High School

4A Coach of the Year

Jordan Russell

St. Pius X High School

3A-2A-1A Coach of the Year

Esther Lorenzo

Laguna-Acoma High School