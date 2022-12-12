Metro HS volleyball players honored
High School Volleyball Metro awards presented by Marty Saiz’s State Farm Agency
Senior Student-Athlete of the Year
Sophia Houlihan
Albuquerque High School
5A Player of the Year
Ella Sanders
La Cueva High School
4A Player of the Year
Tristen Lujan
Albuquerque Academy
3A-2A-1A Player of the Year
Sylvia Gedman
Laguna-Acoma High School
5A Coach of the Year
Steven Archibeque
La Cueva High School
4A Coach of the Year
Jordan Russell
St. Pius X High School
3A-2A-1A Coach of the Year
Esther Lorenzo
Laguna-Acoma High School