Nevada hits last-second shot at The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nevada outlasted New Mexico 77-76 Tuesday night at The Pit.
Two big shots decided the game.
Jamal Mashburn Junior’s jumper game gave UNM the lead with 15 seconds left.
But in the final seconds, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear hit the game-winning shot just before the buzzer with .01 second left.
Lobos fall to 19-5 and are back on the road Friday at Air Force, tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Check out the game highlights below:
Tip-off— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Go time @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/IOTxbJxJtz
Mash gets on the board @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB pic.twitter.com/Rurho9PRSF— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Josiah Allick working inside @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/M1MzSpajAc— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Uncle Mo to House for 2@KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/vpWNtUOtkR— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Allick’s deflection leads to Mash 3@allick_josiah does this every game— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Lobos up 3@KOB4 @NMGameDay @UNMLoboMBB #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/Lehed8Za7v
HALFTIME@NevadaHoops 45@UNMLoboMBB 41— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Steal and finish for the Wolf Pack into the break@KOB4 @NMGameDay @UNMLoboMBB pic.twitter.com/bApcMoogik
2nd Half 15:31— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Nevada 54
New Mexico 48
Wolf Pack catch a break and capitalize with the slam @KOB4 @NMGameDay @UNMLoboMBB #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/ZtwXUE37hS
Mojo in the paint— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Josiah tips
Mo slams @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/SewfEZjin9
Mash to Mo@KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/IJMC8T4cCS— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Uncle Mo goes 2-2 at the line— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Nevada up 65-64 with 5:47 left @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/1mRWImyDoz
15,004 announced attendance at The Pit@KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/1I0sQgWGGu— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Lobos take the lead 66-65— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
4:27 left @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/73trUgXOEN
3:40 left— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Nevada 67
New Mexico 68@KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/PnXOgq4czb
Uncle Mo goes 2-2 again— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Tied 72-72
2:17 left @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/RHMBPNZSxO
Uncle Mo steal— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Lobo timeout
72-72 with 1:55 left@KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/Vx2RgG1WeM
Udeze evens it up again— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
74-74 with 58 sec left @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/bTGj2AvdDC
Jamal Mashburn freaking Junior— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023
Lobos take the lead 76-75 with 15 sec left @KOB4 @UNMLoboMBB @NMGameDay #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/L4wUpke1Nf
Kenan Blackshear beats the buzzer@NevadaHoops outlasts @UNMLoboMBB 77-76@KOB4 @NMGameDay pic.twitter.com/Euj4xnjf6U— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) February 8, 2023