Nevada hits last-second shot at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nevada outlasted New Mexico 77-76 Tuesday night at The Pit.

Two big shots decided the game.

Jamal Mashburn Junior’s jumper game gave UNM the lead with 15 seconds left.

But in the final seconds, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear hit the game-winning shot just before the buzzer with .01 second left.

Lobos fall to 19-5 and are back on the road Friday at Air Force, tipoff is at 7 p.m.

