New Mexico prepares for Air Force

It's almost time for the Lobo men's basketball to play Air Force Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Lobo men’s basketball team is preparing to take on Air Force on Wednesday in the play-in game of the Mountain West Tournament.

The Lobos blew out Air Force on the road this year by 19 points and lost to them at The Pit by just one point.

Lee Faria gives us a preview from Las Vegas of this matchup. We also hear from Coach Richard Pitino and Donovan Dent on what Wednesday’s game means and how important this week is all together. Tipoff against Air Force is on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. (MT) on the Mountain West Network.