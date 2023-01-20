New Mexico United announces return of Sam Hamilton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United announced the return of midfielder/defender Sam Hamilton ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season.

Hamilton was one of the original team signees in 2018.

According to United, Hamilton has made 81 appearances in the black and yellow. He has logged more than 6,000 minutes for United in all competitions, and has been a consummate professional on and off the pitch.

The Denver native is also an active member of the community, participating in community clinics, school visits and more.