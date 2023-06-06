New Mexico United names Itamar Keinan as new sporting director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has hired Itamar Keinan to be the club’s first ever sporting director

He previously was the director of player personnel in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to rejoin New Mexico United in this new role, which will allow me to put my skills to use for the greatest club in the USL Championship,” said Keinan. “This community deserves nothing less than a winner, and together we’ll continue to push toward bringing a cup to New Mexico.”

Keinan will assist United in a variety of areas including their search for the next head coach after Zach Prince departed this weekend.