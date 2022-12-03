NM Gameday: Dec. 2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Del Norte Knights.
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – DEC. 2, 2022
Boys Basketball Scores
Cleveland 73, Capital 64
Organ Mountain 62, Cibola 53
Los Lunas 46, Hobbs 43
Fort Sumner/House 65, Alamogordo 57
Rio Rancho 61, Carlsbad 44
Valencia 77, Fairfax 51
St Pius X 51, Belen 26
Kirtland Central 80, Sandia Prep 57
Highland 76, Mayfield 56
Santa Fe 64, Santa Fe Indian 13
St Michael’s 46, Valley 44
Bloomfield 67, Escalante 51
West Las Vegas 73, Bosque 67
Menaul 99, Ramah 15
Los Alamos 61, Espanola Valley 55
Cobre 54, Dexter 49
Cuba 54, Wingate 51
Bernalillo 61, Santa Fe Prep 39
Hagerman 38, Gateway Christian 32
Hatch Valley 71, Mountainair 35
Clovis Christian 63, Reserve 9
Girls Basketball Scores
Centennial 44, La Cueva 40
Volcano Vista 49, Las Cruces 41
Organ Mountain 64, Cibola 35
Cleveland 64, Espanola Valley 47
Rio Rancho 55, Santa Fe 28
Manzano 44, Atrisco Heritage 43
St. Pius X 59, Miyamura 33
Piedra Vista 52, Laguna Acoma 47
Carlsbad 35, Alamogordo 26
Navajo Prep 60, Escalante 39
MVCS 38, Cobre 35
St. Michael’s 32, Los Alamos 30
Bel Air 51, Goddard 37
Del Norte 49, Rio Grande 35
Raton 53, Primero 18
Bloomfield 42, Whitehorse 31
Penasco 44, Crownpoint 27 Tatum 54, Clayton 48