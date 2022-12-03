NM Gameday: Dec. 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Del Norte Knights.

Click on the video above to see the full episode.

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – DEC. 2, 2022

Boys Basketball Scores

Cleveland 73, Capital 64

Organ Mountain 62, Cibola 53

Los Lunas 46, Hobbs 43

Fort Sumner/House 65, Alamogordo 57

Rio Rancho 61, Carlsbad 44

Valencia 77, Fairfax 51

St Pius X 51, Belen 26

Kirtland Central 80, Sandia Prep 57

Highland 76, Mayfield 56

Santa Fe 64, Santa Fe Indian 13

St Michael’s 46, Valley 44

Bloomfield 67, Escalante 51

West Las Vegas 73, Bosque 67

Menaul 99, Ramah 15

Los Alamos 61, Espanola Valley 55

Cobre 54, Dexter 49

Cuba 54, Wingate 51

Bernalillo 61, Santa Fe Prep 39

Hagerman 38, Gateway Christian 32

Hatch Valley 71, Mountainair 35

Clovis Christian 63, Reserve 9

Girls Basketball Scores

Centennial 44, La Cueva 40

Volcano Vista 49, Las Cruces 41

Organ Mountain 64, Cibola 35

Cleveland 64, Espanola Valley 47

Rio Rancho 55, Santa Fe 28

Manzano 44, Atrisco Heritage 43

St. Pius X 59, Miyamura 33

Piedra Vista 52, Laguna Acoma 47

Carlsbad 35, Alamogordo 26

Navajo Prep 60, Escalante 39

MVCS 38, Cobre 35

St. Michael’s 32, Los Alamos 30

Bel Air 51, Goddard 37

Del Norte 49, Rio Grande 35

Raton 53, Primero 18

Bloomfield 42, Whitehorse 31

Penasco 44, Crownpoint 27 Tatum 54, Clayton 48