NM Gameday: HS Hoops Dec. 9

KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – DEC. 9, 2022

GIRLS

Volcano Vista 78, Hope Christian 54

Farmington 66, Mayfield 33

Organ Mountain 44, Rio Rancho 40

Las Cruces 38, St Pius X 30

Sandia 69, Manzano 36

West Mesa 84, Grants 52

Cleveland 44, ABQ Academy 33

Eldorado 60, Centennial 59

Kirtland Central 67, Bernalillo 28

Goddard 41, Aztec 37

Portales 46, Big Spring 19

West Las Vegas 34, Santa Fe Indian 22

Reserve 66, Floyd 19

Alamo Navajo 35, Capitan 21

Pojoaque Valley 24, East Mountain 17

Jal 49, Hondo Valley 19

BOYS

Cleveland 82, Roswell 52

West Mesa 56, Carlsbad 54

Academy 58, Centennial 43

Atrisco 55, Eldorado 47

Capital 61, Pojoaque 28

Del Norte 64, Las Cruces 57

Hope Christian 59, Mayfield 56

Rio Grande 69, Gadsden 47

Clovis 45, Goddard 40

Aztec 67, Grants 65

Socorro 45, East Mountain 30

Organ Mountain 62, Cibola 55

Kirtland Central 70, Tohatchi 44

Reserve 35, Floyd 34

NM School for the Deaf 60, USDB 16

McCurdy 53, Loving 47