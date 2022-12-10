NM Gameday: HS Hoops Dec. 9
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Centennial Hawks.
Click on the video above to see the full episode.
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – DEC. 9, 2022
GIRLS
Volcano Vista 78, Hope Christian 54
Farmington 66, Mayfield 33
Organ Mountain 44, Rio Rancho 40
Las Cruces 38, St Pius X 30
Sandia 69, Manzano 36
West Mesa 84, Grants 52
Cleveland 44, ABQ Academy 33
Eldorado 60, Centennial 59
Kirtland Central 67, Bernalillo 28
Goddard 41, Aztec 37
Portales 46, Big Spring 19
West Las Vegas 34, Santa Fe Indian 22
Reserve 66, Floyd 19
Alamo Navajo 35, Capitan 21
Pojoaque Valley 24, East Mountain 17
Jal 49, Hondo Valley 19
BOYS
Cleveland 82, Roswell 52
West Mesa 56, Carlsbad 54
Academy 58, Centennial 43
Atrisco 55, Eldorado 47
Capital 61, Pojoaque 28
Del Norte 64, Las Cruces 57
Hope Christian 59, Mayfield 56
Rio Grande 69, Gadsden 47
Clovis 45, Goddard 40
Aztec 67, Grants 65
Socorro 45, East Mountain 30
Organ Mountain 62, Cibola 55
Kirtland Central 70, Tohatchi 44
Reserve 35, Floyd 34
NM School for the Deaf 60, USDB 16
McCurdy 53, Loving 47