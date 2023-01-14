NM Gameday: Jan. 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the St. Pius Sartans.

Click on the video above to watch the full episode.

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, JAN. 13, 2023

BOYS RESULTS

Volcano Vista 66, Eldorado 60

La Cueva 72, Cibola 58

Rio Rancho 64, Roswell 46

Los Lunas 50, Hobbs 46

West Mesa 68, Belen 25

Hope Christian 62, Hot Springs 45

Valley 58, Rio Grande 55 (OT)

St Pius X 57, Artesia 52

Carlsbad 52, Organ Mountain 49

Valencia 59, Socorro 42

Taos 60, Bloomfield 48

Robertson 62, Pojoaque Valley 46

Santa Fe Indian 61, Santa Fe Prep 53

Menaul 69, Mesa Vista 45

Logan 74, Montainair 36

GIRLS RESULTS

Roswell 51, Rio Rancho 40

West Mesa 74, Belen 28

La Cueva 58, Atrisco Heritage 19

Carlsbad 49, Mayfield 38

Artesia 69, Bloomfield 47

Hope Christian 62, Los Lunas 38

Highland 58, Manzano 49

Gallup 63, Santa Fe 32

Espanola Valley 33, Shiprock 30

Clovis 44, Organ Mountain 37

West Las Vegas 52, Hot Springs 33

Portales 52, Tucumcari 36

To’hajiilee 65, Legacy Academy 33

Navajo Prep 57, Mesa Vista 52