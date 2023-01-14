NM Gameday: Jan. 13
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the St. Pius Sartans.
Click on the video above to watch the full episode.
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, JAN. 13, 2023
BOYS RESULTS
Volcano Vista 66, Eldorado 60
La Cueva 72, Cibola 58
Rio Rancho 64, Roswell 46
Los Lunas 50, Hobbs 46
West Mesa 68, Belen 25
Hope Christian 62, Hot Springs 45
Valley 58, Rio Grande 55 (OT)
St Pius X 57, Artesia 52
Carlsbad 52, Organ Mountain 49
Valencia 59, Socorro 42
Taos 60, Bloomfield 48
Robertson 62, Pojoaque Valley 46
Santa Fe Indian 61, Santa Fe Prep 53
Menaul 69, Mesa Vista 45
Logan 74, Montainair 36
GIRLS RESULTS
Roswell 51, Rio Rancho 40
West Mesa 74, Belen 28
La Cueva 58, Atrisco Heritage 19
Carlsbad 49, Mayfield 38
Artesia 69, Bloomfield 47
Hope Christian 62, Los Lunas 38
Highland 58, Manzano 49
Gallup 63, Santa Fe 32
Espanola Valley 33, Shiprock 30
Clovis 44, Organ Mountain 37
West Las Vegas 52, Hot Springs 33
Portales 52, Tucumcari 36
To’hajiilee 65, Legacy Academy 33
Navajo Prep 57, Mesa Vista 52