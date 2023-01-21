NM Gameday: Jan. 20
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Volcano Vista Hawks.
Click on the video above to watch the full episode.
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – JAN. 20, 2023
BOYS
La Cueva 71, Piedra Vista 32
Hobbs 63, Artesia 47
Lovington 49, Clovis 46
Bernalillo 50, Del Norte 45
St Pius X 86, Grants 61
Highland 69, Belen 32
Espanola Valley 59, Moriarty 51
Albuquerque Academy 89, Hope Christian 86
St Michael’s 75, Raton 40
Sandia Prep 56, East Mountain 20
West Las Vegas 51, Santa Fe Indian 45
Santa Rosa 82, Estancia 76
GIRLS
Hobbs 67, Artesia 37
Volcano Vista 61, Cibola 29
Santa Fe 42, Los Lunas 41
Rio Rancho 39, Atrisco Heritage 33
Albuquerque 76, Capital 40
Farmington 78, West Mesa 38
Highland 49, Belen 30
Pecos 38, Laguna Acoma 31