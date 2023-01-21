NM Gameday: Jan. 20

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Volcano Vista Hawks.

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – JAN. 20, 2023

BOYS

La Cueva 71, Piedra Vista 32

Hobbs 63, Artesia 47

Lovington 49, Clovis 46

Bernalillo 50, Del Norte 45

St Pius X 86, Grants 61

Highland 69, Belen 32

Espanola Valley 59, Moriarty 51

Albuquerque Academy 89, Hope Christian 86

St Michael’s 75, Raton 40

Sandia Prep 56, East Mountain 20

West Las Vegas 51, Santa Fe Indian 45

Santa Rosa 82, Estancia 76

GIRLS

Hobbs 67, Artesia 37

Volcano Vista 61, Cibola 29

Santa Fe 42, Los Lunas 41

Rio Rancho 39, Atrisco Heritage 33

Albuquerque 76, Capital 40

Farmington 78, West Mesa 38

Highland 49, Belen 30

Pecos 38, Laguna Acoma 31