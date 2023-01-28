NM Gameday: Jan. 27
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the La Cueva Bears.
Click on the video above to watch the full episode.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, JAN. 28
BOYS RESULTS
Volcano Vista 47, Rio Rancho 33
Cleveland 70, Cibola 31
Hobbs 74, Clovis 58
Highland 77, Valencia 69 (OT)
Valley 72, Del Norte 67 (2OT)
Carlsbad 56, Roswell 40
Gallup 73, Kirtland Central 60
Artesia 51, Lovington 36
Belen 72, Grants 71
Socorro 52, Ruidoso 43
Rehoboth Christian 60, Zuni 44
Dora 55, Floyd 14
Des Moines 43, Maxwell 42
Jal 43, Eunice 36
Navajo Pine 70, Ramah 22
GIRLS RESULTS
Eldorado 60, West Mesa 54
Albuquerque 70, Manzano 50
Carlsbad 43, Roswell 27
Capital 37, Santa Fe 27
Bernalillo 37, ABQ Academy 36
Highland 43, Valencia 41
Los Alamos 62, Taos 44
Robertson 42, St. Michael’s 23
Moriarty 46, Pojoaque Valley 31
Navajo Prep 60, Newcomb 41
Artesia 54, Lovington 36
Loving 56, Hagerman 39
Corona/Vaughn 60, Carrizozo 20