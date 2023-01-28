NM Gameday: Jan. 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the La Cueva Bears.

Click on the video above to watch the full episode.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, JAN. 28

BOYS RESULTS

Volcano Vista 47, Rio Rancho 33

Cleveland 70, Cibola 31

Hobbs 74, Clovis 58

Highland 77, Valencia 69 (OT)

Valley 72, Del Norte 67 (2OT)

Carlsbad 56, Roswell 40

Gallup 73, Kirtland Central 60

Artesia 51, Lovington 36

Belen 72, Grants 71

Socorro 52, Ruidoso 43

Rehoboth Christian 60, Zuni 44

Dora 55, Floyd 14

Des Moines 43, Maxwell 42

Jal 43, Eunice 36

Navajo Pine 70, Ramah 22

GIRLS RESULTS

Eldorado 60, West Mesa 54

Albuquerque 70, Manzano 50

Carlsbad 43, Roswell 27

Capital 37, Santa Fe 27

Bernalillo 37, ABQ Academy 36

Highland 43, Valencia 41

Los Alamos 62, Taos 44

Robertson 42, St. Michael’s 23

Moriarty 46, Pojoaque Valley 31

Navajo Prep 60, Newcomb 41

Artesia 54, Lovington 36

Loving 56, Hagerman 39

Corona/Vaughn 60, Carrizozo 20