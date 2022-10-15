NM Gameday: Oct. 14
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Volcano Vista Hawks.
Click on the video above to see the full episode.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD
Cleveland 54, Atrisco Heritage 0
Rio Rancho 35, Cibola 7
Las Cruces 31, Organ Mountain 21
Artesia 46, Roswell 28
Goddard 42, Mayfield 28
Rio Grande 56, Shiprock 6
Los Lunas 51, Santa Fe 0
Piedra Vista 48, Miyamura 21
Bloomfield 58, Kirtland Central 8
Los Alamos 57, Manzano 12
Moriarty 55, Pojoaque Valley 0
Taos 61, Espanola Valley 6
Aztec 52, Grants 0
Elida 62, Floyd 21
Newcomb 26, Tohatchi 6
Jal 41, Texico 35