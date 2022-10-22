NM Gameday: Oct. 21

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.

This week’s show also includes a special visit with Steven West, one of the best cross-country runners in the state.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD

Cleveland 50, Cibola 0

La Cueva 56, Sandia 20

Albuquerque 28, Santa Fe 0

Hobbs 48, Organ Mountain 6

Carlsbad 21, Las Cruces 7

Farmington 45, Eldorado 21

Artesia 55, Goddard 20

Roswell 49, Mayfield 14

Gadsden 21, Santa Teresa 8

Portales 50, Bernalillo 6

Bloomfield 48, Aztec 0

Silver 36, St Pius X 0

Kirtland Central 43, Gallup 6

Robertson 12, Raton 7

West Las Vegas 52, Santa Fe Indian 0

Moriarty 62, Espanola Valley 28

Santa Rosa 50, Escalante 0

Texico 52, Loving 0

McCurdy 26, Laguna Acoma 19

Thoreau 38, Crownpoint 6

Jal 57, Hagerman

Menaul 26, Legacy Academy 20

Tohatchi 32, Navajo Prep 26