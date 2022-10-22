NM Gameday: Oct. 21
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show also includes a special visit with Steven West, one of the best cross-country runners in the state.
Click on the video above to see the full episode.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD
Cleveland 50, Cibola 0
La Cueva 56, Sandia 20
Albuquerque 28, Santa Fe 0
Hobbs 48, Organ Mountain 6
Carlsbad 21, Las Cruces 7
Farmington 45, Eldorado 21
Artesia 55, Goddard 20
Roswell 49, Mayfield 14
Gadsden 21, Santa Teresa 8
Portales 50, Bernalillo 6
Bloomfield 48, Aztec 0
Silver 36, St Pius X 0
Kirtland Central 43, Gallup 6
Robertson 12, Raton 7
West Las Vegas 52, Santa Fe Indian 0
Moriarty 62, Espanola Valley 28
Santa Rosa 50, Escalante 0
Texico 52, Loving 0
McCurdy 26, Laguna Acoma 19
Thoreau 38, Crownpoint 6
Jal 57, Hagerman
Menaul 26, Legacy Academy 20
Tohatchi 32, Navajo Prep 26