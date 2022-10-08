NM Gameday: Oct. 7
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show also includes a special visit with the La Cueva Bears.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD
Volcano Vista 57, Cibola 7
Los Lunas 27, Albuquerque 0
Eldorado 42, Sandia 39
Centennial 27, Hobbs 20
Alamogordo 13, Las Cruces 10
Clovis 53, Santa Fe 0
Moriarty 13, St Pius X 0
Silver 45, Bloomfield 6
Ruidoso 50, NMMI 0
Texico 54, Hagerman 0
Pagosa Springs 49, Kirtland Central 8
Thoreau 14, Newcomb 6
Jal 50, Eunice 0
Melrose 66, Clayton 18
Floyd 40, Grady 20
Escalante 22, Laguna Acoma 14
Cathedral 32, Chaparral 13