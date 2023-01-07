NM Gameday returns: Metro basketball recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Valencia Jaguars.

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday – Jan. 6 Results

BOYS

Volcano Vista 67, West Mesa 46

Sandia 77, West Mesa 57

La Cueva 59, Eldorado 76

Atrisco Heritage 64, Highland 54

Del Norte 74, Albuquerque 63

Rio Rancho 86, Hobbs 78

Fort House/Sumner 61, Texico 47

Grants 70, Hatch Valley 20

Sandia Prep 68, Rehoboth Christian 40

Monte Del Sol 51, East Mountain 36

Kirtland Central 62, Piedra Vista 25

NMMI 49, Loving 44

Pine Hill 53, Navajo Hill 51

Legacy Academy 75, Cottonwood Class. 71

Clovis Christian 41, Eunice 36

Crownpoint 56, Moriarty 48

GIRLS

Hobb 59, West Mesa 20

Sandia 74, Gallup 49

La Cueva 58, Eldorado 57

Volcano Vista 64, Atrisco Heritage 17

Rio Rancho 53, Santa Fe 32

Cibola 43, Cleveland 42

Hope Christian 55, Valley 31

Carlsbad 43, Portales 33

Albuquerque 49, Highland 48

Bloomfield 52, Jemez Valley 24

Menaul 50, Zuni 44

Capitan 47, Cottonwood Classical 23

Tucumcari 59, Santa Rosa 46

Eunice 44, Loving 28

Questa 46, Mora 34