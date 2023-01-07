NM Gameday returns: Metro basketball recap
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Valencia Jaguars.
Click on the video above to watch the full episode.
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Friday – Jan. 6 Results
BOYS
Volcano Vista 67, West Mesa 46
Sandia 77, West Mesa 57
La Cueva 59, Eldorado 76
Atrisco Heritage 64, Highland 54
Del Norte 74, Albuquerque 63
Rio Rancho 86, Hobbs 78
Fort House/Sumner 61, Texico 47
Grants 70, Hatch Valley 20
Sandia Prep 68, Rehoboth Christian 40
Monte Del Sol 51, East Mountain 36
Kirtland Central 62, Piedra Vista 25
NMMI 49, Loving 44
Pine Hill 53, Navajo Hill 51
Legacy Academy 75, Cottonwood Class. 71
Clovis Christian 41, Eunice 36
Crownpoint 56, Moriarty 48
GIRLS
Hobb 59, West Mesa 20
Sandia 74, Gallup 49
La Cueva 58, Eldorado 57
Volcano Vista 64, Atrisco Heritage 17
Rio Rancho 53, Santa Fe 32
Cibola 43, Cleveland 42
Hope Christian 55, Valley 31
Carlsbad 43, Portales 33
Albuquerque 49, Highland 48
Bloomfield 52, Jemez Valley 24
Menaul 50, Zuni 44
Capitan 47, Cottonwood Classical 23
Tucumcari 59, Santa Rosa 46
Eunice 44, Loving 28
Questa 46, Mora 34