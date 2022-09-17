NM Gameday: Sept. 16
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Valley Vikings.
Click on the video above to see the full episode.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD
HS FOOTBALL
La Cueva 49, Los Lunas 17
Cleveland 61, Artesia 33
Volcano Vista 33, Sandia 7
Hobbs 30, Rio Rancho 20
Las Cruces 35, Mayfield 7
Eldorado 28, Clovis 27
Roswell 47, Carlsbad 6
Capital 17, Albuquerque Academy 0
Deming 51, Belen 20
Highland 48, Del Norte 0
Moriarty 19, Bernalillo 13 (F/OT)
Santa Teresa 28, Valencia 22 (F/OT)
Espanola Valley 38, Gallup 6
Loving 49, Mescalero Apache 0
Newcomb 20, Crownpoint 16
Lorsburg 46, Melrose 32
Farwell 48, Texico 0
Santa Rosa 54, Tucumcari 0
Clayton 58, Menaul 12
HS VOLLEYBALL
Valley 3, Highland 0
Tucumcari 3, Zuni 0
Navajo Prep 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
Reserve 3, Mountainair 0
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Penasco 0
HS BOYS SOCCER
Rio Grande 2, West Mesa 1
Lovington 1, Santa Teresa 0
HS GIRLS SOCCER
Cibola 2, Santa Fe 0
Organ Mountain 4, Carlsbad 0
Kirtland Central 11, Shiprock 1