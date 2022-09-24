NM Gameday: Sept. 23
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Cibola Cougars.
Click on the video above to see the full episode.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD
Lubbock Frenship 56, Cleveland 52
Centennial 49, Organ Mountain 13
Volcano Vista 52, Eldorado 29
Rio Rancho 35, Farmington 28
Goddard 44, Gadsden 7
Artesia 53, Lovington 15
Roswell 49, Clovis 0
Bloomfield 55, Valencia 13
Rio Grande 21, Del Norte 20
Deming 7, Silver 0
Miyamura 54, Moriarty 20
Loving 38, NMMI 0
Newcomb 16, Shiprock 8
Crownpoint 21, Tohatchi 12
Mountain View 50, Santa Teresa 14
Ruidoso 43, Tularosa 6
Laguna Acoma 36, Cuba 22
Grady 39, Carrizozo 14
Fort Sumner/House 50, Clayton 0
Jal 54, Capitan 0
Logan 60, Dulce 6