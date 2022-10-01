NM Gameday: Sept. 30
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Highland Hornets.
Click on the video above to see the full episode.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Cleveland 56, Volcano Vista 21
La Cueva 63, Eldorado 21
Cibola 36, Atrisco Heritage 20
Mayfield 28, Deming 27
Hobbs 44, Las Cruces 28
Clovis 31, Albuquerque 28
Los Lunas 44, Capital 21
Artesia 51, Santa Teresa 0
Goddard 51, Belen 14
Roswell 32, Piedra Vista 14
Gadsden 20, Valencia 13
Bloomfield 28, Bayfield 12
St. Michael’s 49, West Las Vegas 20
Kirtland Central 50, Shiprock 14
Taos 29, Aztec 14
Roy/Mosquero 67, Jemez Valley 31
Melrose 54, Dulce 0
Legacy Academy 48, Pine Hill 6
Raton 34, Santa Fe Indian
Hot Springs 49, Crownpoint 12
Ruidoso 45, Tucumcari 0
Jal 50, Loving 14
Gateway Christian 56, Floyd 6
Robertson 50, Pojoaque Valley 0