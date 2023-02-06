NM Runners coach Steven Famiglietta plays, scores historic goal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – 57-year-old Steven Famiglietta is the head coach of the New Mexico Runners. But on Saturday night, he got back on the pitch and played in the Runner’s game in Wichita, Kansas.

Not only did he play, but he scored a goal on his very first touch.

Runners believe he is the oldest player in league history to score a goal.

Coach Famiglietta is a New Mexico sports Hall of Famer, all-American at Cibola High, and he played for the Lobos.