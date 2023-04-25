NM United Academy players sign to play college soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico United Academy soccer team had eight players make college commitments.

They celebrated with family and friends at the team store in Nob Hill.

It’s the latest crop of New Mexico natives the club has helped move on to play college soccer.

Here’s a list of the New Mexico United Academy players who signed in the ceremony:

Andres Robles – University of Central Arkansas

Jamal Bynum – University of Incarnate Word

Miguel Regino – Utah Tech

Cole Lobitz – Ft Lewis College

Denilson Velasquez – Utah Tech

Mikah Madrid – UNLV

Miles Merritt – University of Incarnate Word

Baela Brucker – IUPUI