NM United Academy players sign to play college soccer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico United Academy soccer team had eight players make college commitments.
They celebrated with family and friends at the team store in Nob Hill.
It’s the latest crop of New Mexico natives the club has helped move on to play college soccer.
Here’s a list of the New Mexico United Academy players who signed in the ceremony:
- Andres Robles – University of Central Arkansas
- Jamal Bynum – University of Incarnate Word
- Miguel Regino – Utah Tech
- Cole Lobitz – Ft Lewis College
- Denilson Velasquez – Utah Tech
- Mikah Madrid – UNLV
- Miles Merritt – University of Incarnate Word
- Baela Brucker – IUPUI