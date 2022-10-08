NM United, LA Galaxy II reschedule match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The match between New Mexico United and LA Galaxy II was postponed Wednesday night due to rain.
The match will now be played at The Lab on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the match will kick off at 7 p.m.
New Mexico United and LA Galaxy II were rained out on WednesdayThey have rescheduled that match for Wednesday October 12th 7pm at The Lab@KOB4 @NewMexicoUTD @USLChampionship pic.twitter.com/Ss01UFGMBk— Brandon Ortega (@Brandega) October 7, 2022
