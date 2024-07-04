The unknown is at power forward, but Richard Pitino feels that have people who can fill that role.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobo men’s basketball will have to fill three spots in the starting line up with the departures of Jaelen House, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and JT Toppin.

As far as the guards go, Donovan Dent and Tru Washington will fill those spots. The unknown is at power forward, but Richard Pitino feels that he has the people that can fill that role.

Watch the video above for more from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.