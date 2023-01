ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday, St. Pius X High School named Curtis G. Flakes Jr. as their new head football coach.

Flakes served as head coach for Albuquerque High School from 2014-16. Then, he served as assistant head coach at West Mesa High.

During his time at ABQ High, Flakes led them to a pair of 4-6 seasons. Last season, he helped lead West Mesa to a 5-5 record.