Taos native elevates New Mexico United to 1-0 victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alex Waggoner put the “New Mexico” in New Mexico United as the Taos native delivered the match-winning goal Saturday night.

Waggoner’s goal boosted United to a 1-0 victory over Detroit. He scored his first go-ahead goal just before the 82-minute mark.

“You bring on subs, you want to raise the level. These two guys on my left and right raised the level of the game and gave us hope. Then, Waggoner scores a great goal. I’m just extremely proud of him and that mentality because it’s been a couple of games since he stepped on the field for us,” Coach Eric Quill said.

“I saw Bruce look up and, when he looked up, I was running toward the back post. So I didn’t want to change that because I knew he was going to the back post. I just waited for it and then the rest of it is kind of just instinct,” Waggoner said.

United gets a week off before facing Sunderland in a non-league match at home July 19. Then, they return to regular action July 22 against Sacramento and July 29 at Orange County.

New Mexico United is eighth in the USL Championship’s Western Conference standings. Currently, they’re in a playoff spot by two points with 16 matches left.

United’s record stands at seven wins, seven losses and four draws.