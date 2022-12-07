Udeze scores 18, helps Lobos stay undefeated in 102-63 beatdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos and the Mustangs of Western New Mexico were running Tuesday night in The Pit.

UNM entered home territory undefeated and they stayed that way. The Lobos were up 49-20 at the half and cruised to victory, 102-63, from there.

Morris Udeze led the way with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. earned 17 points and Donovan Dent racked up 12.

Udeze scored 11 of 18 points in the first half alone. In the second half, KJ Jenkins shined and led the Lobos with nine points.

The Mustangs were led by Dane Quest’s 17 points and seven rebounds, followed by Andres Andrade’s 15 points and Joshuwan Johnson’s 11 points.

For the first time ever, the Lobos will host the Roadrunners from the University of Texas San Antonio this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Watch the video above for more from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.