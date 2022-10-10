UNM football fires OC Warehime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales announced changes to his offensive staff Sunday.

Effective immediately, Derek Warehime, the offensive coordinator and tight end coach was relieved of his duties.

“I appreciate what Derek has done for our program over the last three years and all the hard work that he put into it,” said Gonzales. “I have made the decision for the direction of our program moving forward, that this is the right time to make a change.”

For the remainder of the season, Heath Ridenour, a quarterback’s coach, will serves as interim offensive coordinator.