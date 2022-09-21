UNM Lobos: A big underdog against LSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — LSU Tigers expect over 85,000 fans to be on-hand Saturday when the UNM Lobos come calling.

The Lobos are 30-and-a-half-point underdogs. Both teams are 2-1, as LSU beat Mississippi State last Saturday.

The two opponents the Lobos have beaten have a combined record of 1-6 so facing LSU is a huge step up.

“As a coach, you can make something way too big and I think I did that a little bit last year against Texas A&M,” Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said. “I wanted them to go out there and compete and give themselves a chance and we were ready for that moment – and on top of not being ready for that moment, I made it too big in the meeting room and the things we talked about. I’m super excited, I’ve never been to LSU.”