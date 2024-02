New Mexico finished off the week going 1-1 in conference play after falling to UNLV.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico finished off the week going 1-1 in conference play after falling to UNLV.

Saturday’s battle came down to the final few seconds at The Pit Saturday night.

In the end, the Lobos fall to UNLV, 80-77.

Watch the video above for more game highlights.