UNM Lobos relay team to try and make history this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobo relay team is at Fresno State for the outdoor Mountain West championships, where they’ll go for history Saturday.

UNM’s 4×400 relay team is having its most successful season in school history. They’ve already broken their school record multiple times with different lineups.

The lineups include Tianna Holmes, Logan Neely, Annamaria Leszczynska, Aleksandra Wolczak and Rebecca Grieve.

After breaking their indoor school record at their first meet of the season, the Lobos broke a 23-year-old outdoor school record.

Then, they broke it again at the Mt. SAC relays – running a 3:38.

“It definitely builds confidence,” Neely said.

They believe there’s still some time to drop, too.

“I would say at least 3:35, 3:36 around there,” Holmes said.

The Lobos sit behind San Diego State with the second-fastest time in the Mountain West. This Saturday, they’re going for more, though.

“I know we could win the conference,” Neely says.

“Yeah we’re going to come out and win the conference,” Leszczynska echoed.

“I hope we will win the conference,” Wolczak said.

“We hope to win, that’s the aim,” Grieve said.