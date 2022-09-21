UNM women’s soccer opens Mountain West play at Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo women’s soccer will open up conference play Thursday night when they meet Wyoming in Laramie.

Head Coach Heather Dyche says her club is going through some growing pains. Dyche says she wants her team to focus on the here-and-now and understand that losing isn’t an option.

“I think, for us, it’s a sense of urgency, especially now with overtime play in the conference, you have to find ways to get points. A tie on the road is huge and you have to expect that any points you get on the road, in-conference, are going to be valuable – and we will fight to do all that. It’s a sense of urgency, you can’t let games sneak away from you,” Coach Dyche said.