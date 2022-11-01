Wehan, Ryden, Moreno, Nava return in 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United announced four players will return next year.

Chris Wehan, Kalen Ryden, Amando Moreno and Albuquerque native Cristian Nava will be back for the 2023 USL Championship season.

Ryden is a captain for New Mexico United, and the winner of the 2022 Somos Unidos Award. He will return for his fourth year with New Mexico, after joining from Real Monarchs SLC in the 2020 offseason.

Moreno is also returning for his fourth season in New Mexico. Moreno fought through a knee injury at the end of 2021, and was a force for United in the latter part of this season.

Academy product and hometown boy, Nava continues his run in Black & Yellow in 2023, as well. Nava was the first player in New Mexico United history to complete the Path to Pro. The 19-year old has already made 16 pro appearances and scored twice.

Wehan – one of United’s original signings – has been a force since his arrival in 2019. Wehan won United’s Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2022, after scoring seven goals and assisting three more.

These are the first of many roster announcements the club will make over the next few months.

