Weissenborn thrilled to be Lobo baseball captain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Academy grad has become an anchor for the UNM Lobo baseball team and is now taking on a bigger role this season.

“I take a great deal of pride wearing New Mexico across my chest,” Chase Weissenborn said.

Since joining the Lobos in 2021, Chase Weissenborn has done whatever the team needs. He played second base as a freshman before becoming there every day started at shortstop

“Honestly, it’s just a bunch of hard work. I mean, freshman year, came in here and I wanted to start. Obviously, right away, in order to do so, you have to work your tail off and produce,” Weissenborn said.

“He’s just one of those guys that Coach really likes to have on his team. He’s in charge of his team because he comes ready to play every day,” Coach Tod Brown said.

This season, the Lobos elected Weissenborn as one of the team captains.

As an Albuquerque native, that’s a responsibility he does not take lightly.

“I love being a captain, I love these guys. It just means the world to me. It’s really special,” Weissenborn said.

Weissenborn is majoring in business with a focus on financial management. He’ll be back on the diamond with the Lobos this weekend for a big conference series against Nevada. That starts Friday at 2 p.m. in Albuquerque.