ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cleveland High School had two football players sign with the Lobos Friday. Evan Wysong and Nic Trujillo will both play receiver at UNM.

They helped the Storm win back-to-back state titles. Wysong was also named Gatorade Player of the Year, becoming the fifth member of the Storm to win the award.

