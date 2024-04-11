Cristian Nava ready for return to New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After over a year of rehabilitating a torn ACL, Cristian Nava is ready to return to the pitch ahead of a big match for New Mexico United.

Nava is available for selection ahead of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match Tuesday at Rio Rancho High School.

The Albuquerque High School graduate tore his ACL in March 2023, just before the season started. Recently, Nava has been training with his New Mexico United teammates.

“Coming back from a long-term injury takes incredible grit and determination,” said Itamar Keinan, the sporting director for United. “While making sure the body recovers well is crucial, equally as important is the mental toll it can take on an athlete to not be on the field every day. Cristian has shown determination, diligence and tenacity, and we can’t wait for him to be on the field again.”

Cristian Nava earned the 2022 Golden Ball as the USL Academy Playoffs’ top player when he was with the New Mexico United Academy.

Academy Contract players Jackson DuBois, Yuto Oketani and Jace Sais are also available for selection for Tuesday’s match. Sais and DuBois played for La Cueva High School, while Oketani played for Santa Fe Prep.

Tickets for the match are available here.