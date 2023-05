ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What looked to be a promising Thursday night for UNM baseball quickly took a turn with a strong dinger from San Diego State.

They entered the ninth inning, up 3-2 with two. Then, SDSU’s Cade Miller stepped up and hit a three-run homer.

That allowed the SDSU Aztecs to conquer the Lobos, 5-3, knocking the Lobos out of the post-season tournament.