Transfer Portal Tracker: New Mexico Lobo Basketball

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week marked the end of the New Mexico Lobo basketball season but the beginning of the off-season – and with it, the transfer portal.

KOB 4 is tracking the New Mexico Lobo basketball players entering the transfer portal:

Jamal Mashburn Jr.

  • Guard
  • Senior
  • Entered portal March 25
  • One year of eligibility left

Sebastian Forsling

  • Center
  • Junior
  • Entered portal March 25
  • One year of eligibility left

We will update this page as we learn more news about New Mexico Lobo basketball players entering the transfer portal.