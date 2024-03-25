Transfer Portal Tracker: New Mexico Lobo Basketball
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week marked the end of the New Mexico Lobo basketball season but the beginning of the off-season – and with it, the transfer portal.
KOB 4 is tracking the New Mexico Lobo basketball players entering the transfer portal:
- Guard
- Senior
- Entered portal March 25
- One year of eligibility left
- Center
- Junior
- Entered portal March 25
- One year of eligibility left
We will update this page as we learn more news about New Mexico Lobo basketball players entering the transfer portal.