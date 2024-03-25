Transfer Portal Tracker: New Mexico Lobo Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week marked the end of the New Mexico Lobo basketball season but the beginning of the off-season – and with it, the transfer portal.

KOB 4 is tracking the New Mexico Lobo basketball players entering the transfer portal:

Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Guard

Senior

Entered portal March 25

One year of eligibility left

Sebastian Forsling

Center

Junior

Entered portal March 25

One year of eligibility left

We will update this page as we learn more news about New Mexico Lobo basketball players entering the transfer portal.