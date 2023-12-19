UNM athletic director and NMSU football coach hash out ‘miscommunication’

UNM athletics also told KOB 4 they had a “great conversation,” and that "there was some miscommunication between the parties."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State fell to Fresno State Saturday in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. But it wasn’t the game that left everyone talking this weekend, it was Aggies Head Coach Jerry Kill’s comments towards UNM’s athletic director that turned heads.

“When he never want to let us practice in the indoor facility, when he doesn’t want us to do this and do that, that’s chicken s****,” said Kill over the weekend.

Kill accused Eddie Nuñez for allegedly not letting them use the indoor practice field last week – which they ultimately did get to use.

This all stems from a video KOB 4 obtained of Aggies’ quarter back, Diego Pavia, urinating on that field before the season started.

Now, UNM athletics told KOB 4 they had a “great conversation,” and that “there was some miscommunication between the parties and the Isleta New Mexico Bowl, but the matters had been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved, and we are all moving forward.”