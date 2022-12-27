UNM football nets 11 total commits for early signing day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo football signed 11 student-athletes Wednesday and went big on New Mexico players.

According to head coach Danny Gonzales, the headliners are Cleveland stars Evan Wysong and Nick Trujillo and La Cueva’s Aidan Armenta, who Gonzales praised.

“Aidan Armenta, I mean shoot, he was in the top five in the country nationally for passing yards and all those things,” Coach Gonzales said. “They had a game where they scored 89 points, they had another game where they scored over 60. The numbers that they were able to put up offensively with Aidan at quarterback – he’s unbelievable.”

The Lobos also landed Devon Dampier, who earned MaxPreps’ Arizona High School Football Player of the Year award.

The new talent will be met with a new offensive coordinator, as Bryan Vincent comes to the Lobos by way of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. According to Coach Gonzales, Vincent served as UAB’s interim head coach this year after Bill Clark retired and went 7-6.