UNM Lobos bounce back against Houston Cougars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been a good weekend for UNM basketball and the lady Lobos continued that Saturday against Houston.

In their first home game of the season, the Lobos took command from the Cougars early. They maintained a three-point lead after the first quarter, 15-12, and at halftime, 28-25.

The Cougars kept things close, 61-55, with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter, but the Lobos kept their prospects of victory closer – as they earned a 68-61 win.

The next game for Lobo women’s basketball is 6 p.m., November 15, against the New Mexico State Aggies in Las Cruces.