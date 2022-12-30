UNM women wrap up non-conference play with a dominant 107-55 win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a long trip to Florida, the UNM women’s basketball team returned to The Pit for a Thursday night match with South Carolina State.

The Lobos were on fire from the three-point range:

Paula Reus knocked down 13 points with three from deep

Tay Duff had 15 points and went 2-for-2 beyond the arc

Viane Cumber and Jaelyn Bates each had 16 points

Shai McGruder led the way with 23 points

The next game is the Mountain West opener this Sunday, 2 p.m., at The Pit, against Air Force.